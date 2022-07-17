Janhvi Kapoor along with Sara Ali Khan recently graced Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and the two young divas didn't hold back a bit as they talked candidly about their personal lives. As the two discussed about dating siblings in the past, Janhvi revealed if she will have sex with her ex. To which, she instantly replied, "No, can’t go backwards.”

During the episode, Karan took both Janhvi and Sara by surprise when he mentioned that they both dated siblings. "I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," he asked. This shook them. Both asked Karan if they were now talking about it in the open. They also each other if they knew Karan was going to do this.

To this, Karan replied, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Soon fans started guessing that Karan must be talking about Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya, whom Janhvi and Sara used to hang out with.

On the show, Sara and Janhvi also opened up about their near-death travel misadventures. Bonding over the scenic beauty of Kedarnath, Janhvi and Sara's trip hit a roadblock as they faced two near-death experiences. When Janhvi chose a hike at Bhairavnath over walking a normal path, the duo were faced with an unexpected twist in their adventure.

Though skeptical of climbing the incline, Sara shared that she was afraid of being called a "buzzkill". Admitting fear of kicking in, Sara mentioned how at one point, she was sure they would fall off owing to shaky rocks. With no escape in sight, they found solace when they saw a fan coming towards them as they hung off the cliff.

Much to their dismay, he was of no help, as he only wanted to take a selfie with them. Eventually, Sara's driver found them after almost 30 minutes of being stuck, and they were rescued with the help of special forces.