Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar drops big insight on Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu episode; reveals why it's unmissable

Seems like Koffee With Karan 7 is going to be the most successful season as Karan Johar has made quite a revelation as he promotes the show this season. From revealing Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan dated each other to leaking questions to the Student Of The Year cast. And now Karan Johar speaks about Akshay Kumar's episode with Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is making her debut. He promised that it will be a fun riot and people will go bonkers and how. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar was asked to differentiate two superstars he has interviewed namely Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Karan Johar says Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's episode is a riot

While Ajay Devgn is one intense personality and Akshay Kumar is super fun claims Karan Johar and we agree. In his differentiation between the reigning actors, he said, " You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he'll say one word and it'll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He's a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We've had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We've had him with , it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot".

Well, indeed, Akshay Kumar and 's episode is till date counted as the most fun episodes, where Tina took digs at everything and left AK and KJo embarrassed and how. While in this season we witnessed a glimpse of Akshay and Samantha and they are fun together. Akshay Kumar's one confusion between fillers and filters tickled the funny bones of every individual including the Pushpa actress and the host of the show. Aren't you excited already for this one?