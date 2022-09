The recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. From their relationship to films, Karan Johar spoke to them about a lot of things, and the actors have also made some juicy revelations. However, Karan is being trolled on social media, and the reason behind it is Alia Bhatt. Netizens have earlier also trolled Karan for the same reason. People on social media feel that Karan is obsessed with Alia, and in each and every episode of Koffee With Karan 7, he mentions the actress’ name. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Did Tiger Shroff confirm breakup with Disha Patani? Reveals he's infatuated by THIS actress

While talking to about competition with her contemporaries, mentioned that is called the Best Actor in the country. Well, Kriti had a nice answer to the filmmaker’s question, but netizens are massively trolling Karan for purposely taking Alia’s name and they are calling it ‘cringe’. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 new promo: Kriti Sanon on rejection; Tiger Shroff's confession about Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone will leave you SHOCKED [Watch]

Also i like both the girls as actors there was no need to specifically mention one name ? — ✷ (@bindassqueennn) September 1, 2022

Even if i like alia

Because of karan, i will stop liking her ?

Can he ever be a neutral host ? https://t.co/8DAwbXKDpn — ✨ (@doiknowyou1_) September 1, 2022

I swear @karanjohar , your obsession with @aliaa08 is cringe and not a daddy-daughter relation. I like Alia as an actor but better movies r given to her. #KritiSanon @kritisanon is as much a good actor as Alia. Get over your obsession. https://t.co/xXOo7PK3li — ? (@K1235Tina) September 1, 2022

Earlier also Karan was trolled for taking Alia’s name on the show, and he had a befitting reply to a troll. He had tweeted, “Please don’t be sad about that! It’s a good name to take my friend! You try it! May turn out to be luck for you as it is for me! #aliaforever #koffeequotetweet.” Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha effect haunts Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan; their episode voted as least entertaining [View Poll Result]

Advertisement

Please don’t be sad about that! It’s a good name to take my friend! You try it! May turn out to be luck for you as it is for me! #aliaforever #koffeequotetweet https://t.co/skwdN2xsjQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 29, 2022

We wonder if Karan will again give a clarification about taking Alia’s name repeatedly on the show. Meanwhile, Karan and Alia are gearing up for the release of their movie . The film, which also stars , is slated to release on 9th September 2022.