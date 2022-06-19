Koffee With Karan season 7 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited shows this year. The chat show hosted by Karan Johar always makes it to the headlines because of the controversial statements that celebs make on it. Now, the show is all set to premiere on 7th July 2022, but this time, we won’t get to watch it on TV as it will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. While announcing the premiere date, the filmmaker took to Twitter to share a quirky yet nostalgia-filled video. Also Read - Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans want them to get married soon; trend 'JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN'

He tweeted, “Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!” Also Read - Kiara Advani makes a shocking confession of stealing her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan's fans [Watch Video]

Well, the audience is excited about the show and many want to see and together in season 7. A netizen tweeted, “Please bring SRK and Kajol together! A coffee without SRKajol has no flavour.” Check out the other tweets below… Also Read - Don 3: Netizens troll Farhan Akhtar for no update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Amitabh Bachchan comes to rescue

Please bring SRK and Kajol together! A coffee without SRKajol has no flavour ☕ — Amie (@amie_aqua) June 19, 2022

Please bring srkajol in that ???♥️ — Srkajol (@srkajolsrkajol) June 19, 2022

Now that’s what I call exciting! ?? — saee✨ (@zende_saee) June 19, 2022

Wow my favorite show is back — mega fan (@Merupu000007) June 19, 2022

While it is not yet officially announced that which celebs will be there on the show, it is confirmed that will be seen having a coffee with , and reportedly, even has shot for an episode. There are even reports that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen gracing the show, but this time, has decided to skip Koffee With Karan season 7. Well, we are sure fans of mostly all the actors are eagerly waiting to know whether their favourite star will be seen on the show or not.

Koffee With Karan has been a very controversial show as statements made by celebs make headlines. It will be interesting to see which celebs will hog the limelight this season.