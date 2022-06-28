Karan Johar is soon returning to Koffee With Karan with a brand new season 7. The filmmaker has been hosting this super fun chat show with various celebrities for years now. It use to air on TV but has not gone digital. Karan Johar is busy promoting the same online and that's what he did with his recent promo video. And mind you, it's gonna tickle you silly but make y'all still wait for the new season of Koffee With Karan. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Koffee With Karan 7’s 1st episode to feature two young actresses, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer grabs attention and more

Koffee With Karan 7 new promo

So, the new promo of Koffee With Karan 7 begins with Karan Johar teasing fans that he knows that they all want to watch the new season of KWK. However, he is soon bombarded with the tweets of boycott and trolls slamming him on the new season of Koffee With Karan. He changes his stance and says that okay, not everybody is waiting for Koffee With Karan 7. And adds he knows that everybody wants to come on his. And what follows next is quite hilarious. Karan is seen pleasing celebrities to come on his chat show. He is heard bribing them with gift hampers and expensive ones at that. Karan Johar is also heard reminding someone on call that they are best friends and another one that he launched them. He also promises to not ask personal questions. Well, so, you see, not 'everyone' wants to come to KWK either. LOL, it's just a spoof. Towards the end, Karan is heard saying, "Screw it, I'm still gonna brew it! You can love me, you can hate me, but you are never gonna get enough of Koffee With Karan." Check out the promo here: Also Read - Trending OTT News today: Kamal Haasan's Vikram premiere deets, Ranveer Vs Wild trailer release date, Koffee With Karan 7 guest list and more

Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar has shot for Koffee With Karan 7 already. The Bollywood celebrity guests that going to visit the Koffee Kouch soon are Vijay Deverakond and , and and more. As per the reports, and , and , and Jr NTR, Karishma Kapoor and and and Malaika Arora are also going be the featured guests. Koffee With Karan 7 will start streaming from 7 July onwards. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's dig at Priyanka Chopra to Emraan Hashmi calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic': Most controversial statements on Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar's work front

Karan Johar will be producing films such as Govinda Naam Mera, Liger, , Yodha, , and Bedhadak to name a few. He will be returning to the director’s seat with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which he is also producing.