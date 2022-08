Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is one of the most controversial shows. The first six seasons of Koffee With Karan came on television, and KWK 7 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. We have already watched seven episodes of Koffee With Karan 7 and in the next episode, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be spilling some beans. While mostly all the celebs have at least once appeared on Koffee With Karan including veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, and others, there are a few celebs who are yet to make their Koffee debut. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 new promo: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married by the end of this year? Shahid Kapoor says 'Be ready for BIG announcement' [Watch Video]

Recently, while talking to The Hindu, Karan Johar revealed that there are two celebs he cannot get on Koffee With Karan. For one of the celebs, he even tried to convince her, but it didn’t work out. Wondering who those two celebs are? Well, they are and . Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reveals his all-time crush and it's NEITHER Sara Ali Khan NOR Ananya Panday

Karan revealed that he spoke to Rekha about it once and also discussed about the show a couple of seasons ago. He was very keen to have her on Koffee With Karan, but she wasn’t convinced. added that he felt the veteran actress has ‘an exotic, beautiful mystery about her’, so it has to be protected. Further talking about Aditya Chopra, Karan said he is not even brave enough to ask Adi to come on the show. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor and more – which was the least entertaining episode so far? VOTE NOW

While Karan has stated that he can’t get these celebs, it will surely be interesting to watch Rekha and Aditya Chopra on Koffee With Karan.

Meanwhile, in the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship and marriage were the hot topics. Sidharth had graced the show with . The marriage discussion will continue in the upcoming episode also as it will be Kiara and Shahid who will be seen on the couch.