Filmmaker is often deemed as the perfect host, be it on Bigg Boss OTT or award shows. He usually gets praised by fans and celebrities. However, veteran actor isn't a fan of hosting skills. As KJo gears up for the release of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, he revealed that he once received the worst criticism from Jaya Bachchan who scolded him for speaking too loudly on the mic. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'good luck' to Karan Johar; calls her KWK episode a surgical strike, says 'Ghar mein ghus ke mara tha...'

"That I speak too loudly, when I am on the stage even though there’s a mic. This Jaya aunty told me once. She said ‘Karan you are on the mic, why are you shouting?’ I was like I am trying to be energetic. She said you have a mic and that’s what it is for, you don’t need to scream when you are out speaking,” Karan told Pinkvilla in an interview. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya's latest post makes fans emotional; netizens convinced that Chay still misses Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A couple of months ago, Karan had poked fun at Jaya Bachchan and her equation with the paparazzi for clicking her pictures without her consent. Sharing a video with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan had said, "Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho (Just don't click our Jaya's pictures)." Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: From Emraan Hashmi calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic' to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' comment — most SHOCKING things said on KJo's show

Recently, Karan also opened up about Koffee With Karan being ridiculed, trolled and becoming the hub of generating controversies in the industry. "There was a lot of social media hate generally towards Bollywood at one point and Koffee with Karan popped up as one of the targets... But I knew even then that this is all virtual, it's not real. It's not really the truth because had it been why would Disney Hotstar want to do the show? Why would actors want to come on the show?”

"Why would I be still interested in doing it? I think we were all aligned. And that's why we realised that all that negative banter was just that — it was a mirage. It didn't really exist. None at all," he added.

The trailer of Koffee With Karan 7 was unveiled on Saturday. It offered a glimpse of some of the Bollywood stars who will be grace the couch and fight for the coveted coffee hamper. , , , , , , , Vijay Devarakonda, , and will be seen on the show.