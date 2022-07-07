Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals Jaya Bachchan criticised his hosting skills; asked him, 'Why are you shouting?'

As Karan Johar gears up for the release of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, he revealed that he once received the worst criticism from Jaya Bachchan who scolded him for speaking too loudly on the mic.