Karan Johar is once again facing a lot of criticism online due to his second episode Koffee With Karan 7. The filmmaker was largely slammed for favouring Janhvi Kapoor and downgrading Sara Ali Khan. There were many instances where Karan was seen favouring Janhvi over Sara. From asking her to not have a protective father during her childhood to sidelining her despite her winning both the game in the show.

Take a look at how netizens stood in huge support of Sara and lashed out at Karan Johar for favouring Janhvi and shaming Sara.

Dear mister #KaranJohar whatever the f*ck you are trying to do by belittling one guest & promoting your ‘fave’ is gonna backfire you big time on the box office numbers. #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #RanveerSingh #saraalikhan #Bollywood — Shweta Pal (@shopaholicpals) July 14, 2022

Sara is way too cool to be treated like that and being constantly thrown shade at … #KoffeeWithKaran

karan sitting there babying Janhnvi and throwing snide comments at sara any chance he got was annoying af . You can clearly tell he has his favs lol . pic.twitter.com/yW0g56R0sg — Ash (@fluffybook) July 14, 2022

The bias karan Johar has towards janhvi compared to Sara is mind blowing and so obvious. Look how he undermined Sara. Janhvi is the next Alia for karan. He will shove and praise her to death. #SaraAliKhan #JanhviKapoor #KaranJohar #kjo #KoffeeWithKaran — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) July 14, 2022

When Sara won rapid fire

Kjo to other one:You are hotter When Sara won quiz

Kjo: Don't worry I will give you lovely films This man doesn't even hide his favouritism ? — DJ Shiva (@jaannisaar_) July 14, 2022

i can never warm upto kjo and more clear now. he is so insensitive.he compared one parent’s death with others divorce and asking did sara get fomo and what’s her cost of loss. ? he would have ruined it for me if it weren’t for the girls who were so cool — tessa? (@swagpataudi) July 14, 2022

KJO is such bitchy uncle tf what were you doing downgrading Sara everytime — s. ☽☁️ (@istanx_) July 14, 2022

Sara was such a mood in the entire episode...? she has very low maintenance I love it... she was the show stealer...

Everyone noticed kjo being biased with jhanvi and he offended Sara#KoffeeWithKaran — Sunena (@Rupali_licious) July 14, 2022

Karan really tried to focus the show around janhvi and sidelining and shaming saras looks and i like jahnvi shes cute but too much of a princess even tho sara is the real princess #KoffeeWithKaran — . (@tvthings_2) July 14, 2022

I so want this clip to go viral in masses.

Kjo should be dragged his ass off for his balant favouritism and mean remarks towards sara. He is not even pretending anymore that he gives movies to talented people.

#SaraAliKhan #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/OBDrskGFKl — Ɱąղìʂհ?? (@EvolvingManish) July 15, 2022

Karan Johar was earlier picked for sidelining in the show and favouring in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7.