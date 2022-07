Koffee With Karan 7 is bringing a lot of criticism for Karan Johar for getting too personal and biased on the show according to the viewers. The third episode starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar was loved by fans, but the viewers weren't very pleased by KJO as he asked Samantha mostly only about her divorce and later asked Akshay Kumar about the secret to his successful marriage. This biasness of KJo hasn't gone down well with the viewers of the show and they have been strongly slamming him for the same and calling him 'padoswaali chachi". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and more Bollywood celebs who had the cheapest wedding

Many felt that Karan Johar stooped low for doing this to Samantha as she is right now dealing with her divorce and it's like rubbing salt on her wound.

karan speaking about samantha's divorce and then going to akshay asking about secret of successful marriage?? karan stop stooping low manh pic.twitter.com/cAgpmv3Y6C — adi (@aaditeaa) July 21, 2022

Karan is so evil. He paired Akshay who has a happy healthy marriage with Samantha, who just got divorced. Dude gets kicks from embarrassing people he is not in favor of.#KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Theju? (@PinkCancerian) July 22, 2022

Karan and akshay just behaved like typical Indian uncles, talking about how marriage can be successful to a person who got divorced. Oh my goodness. https://t.co/yIA23W5ysV — Parry (@parryoo7) July 22, 2022

though these interviews are planned and scripted but it's insensitive and God knows why they agreed to answer such mean questions https://t.co/cT0hQpCw9K — HARINI (@happyy_jjh) July 22, 2022

Earlier Karan Johar was slammed for downgrading and upgrading Janhvi Kapoor in the episode, Before that in the show jokingly picked out at KJo and called him 'nepo bias' towards in the first episode of the show.