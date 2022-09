Time and again, has reiterated that whatever is manifested on his Koffee couch comes true. He has cited examples of celebrity couples such as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and so on. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the filmmaker revealed that he tried to hook Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of and Maheep Kapoor, with Tiger Shroff at his 50th birthday bash. Also Read - Karan Johar almost had s*x on a plane; what happened next will make you go oops

Celebrities had quite a blast at the star-studded bash. Some of them partied till 5 am. However, Tiger was among those who left the party within an hour. But during his presence, Karan sent Shanaya to talk to Tiger and see if there is any spark between them. Unfortunately, their conversation was polite and Shanaya felt that she had bored Tiger. Also Read - Brahmastra new promo: Even Shah Rukh Khan fails to stop netizens from boycotting the film [View Tweets]

“I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘Talk to him’. Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After ten minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’,” Karan said. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar massively trolled again for taking Alia Bhatt's name while talking to Kriti Sanon; netizens say, 'It is cringe'

Advertisement

As Kriti looked at Tiger in disbelief, he responded, “No, no, I thought I was being very candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now.” He then described Shanaya as ‘cool, chill and sorted’. Karan also said that he tried to make Tiger stay at the party a little longer but couldn't succeed. Kriti then added that she stayed till 5 am.

During the episode, Tiger also spoke about the kind of relationship he shares with since they have been rumoured to be dating for a few years. Tiger chose to call Disha his "friend" and said that he is "single".

"I'm just very good friends just like I always have been. We like eating the same food. Maybe that's why we go to that restaurant together. Well, there's been speculation on us for a very long time. We've always maintained we are amazing friends and that's what it is today," Tiger said. When Karan pushed him for the last time asking if he's single now, Tiger replied, "Yeah, I think so."