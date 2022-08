Laal Singh Chaddha stars and Aamir Khan came on Koffee With Karan 7. As we know, and Bebo are rumoured to have the maximum gossip on all Bollywood stars so the episode is promising to be quite an interesting one. In 2018, opened up on her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also said that why she does not refer to her as 'Choti Maa' or anything of that sort. This time, Karan Johar will ask her about the lovely bond that she shares with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They are Saif Ali Khan's kids from . Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: WhatsApp chats of top Bollywood stars got leaked and stirred up a storm

Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan get along beautifully. He said that she grew up in the movies, and was the biggest fan of Bebo. Sara Ali Khan said that she adored Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. In fact Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quoted as saying, "I remember at the K3G trials, she was hiding behind her mum. And Amrita was like Sara really wants a photo because she loves 'You Are My Soniya'." Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that she did not understand the obsession with her equation with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. She said they are family. Bebo has been quoted as saying, "If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif's children. They are his priority."

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Saif Ali Khan knows how to prioritize his work and family life. He gives time to all his kids. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Saif Ali Khan has had a child in every decade. It seems he tells Bebo if he wants to spend an hour or two alone with Sara Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I think it's so important, and it's important for them to bond, and for him to give his children that time."