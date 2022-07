Koffee With Karan 7 seems to be synonymous with Kartik Aaryan. It all started with Sara Ali Khan's comment of 'Everybody's ex' which many felt was directed towards the Shehzada star. Later, he said that he enjoyed being on the rapid-fire of chat shows. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is the hottest property in the industry right now. Kartik Aaryan has given Bollywood a 200-crore hit in these hard times. On today's episode of Koffee With Karan 7, we had Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Karan Johar made Ananya Panday call up Kartik Aaryan in one of the segments. Also Read - Urfi Javed aka Uorfi wears nothing but a swimsuit for her latest outing in the city; gets MASSIVELY trolled as netizens say, 'Hadd kardi ladki ne' [WATCH]

Koffee With Karan 7 is one of the most discussed shows in India. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's fall-out grabbed a lot of media space in 2021. It was said that he left Dostana 2 in a lurch. This created a lot of bad blood between the filmmaker and the star. But a recent clip of them showed Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan talking at an awards function. The names of Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan have come up endless times on Koffee With Karan 7. Check out the reactions from Twitterati on the same... Also Read - Divya Agarwal oozes sensuality as a modern princess in her latest photoshoot [View Pics]

If you would have focused and took this much interest in Kartik's professional life, and his talent, then you would have surely UNDERSTOOD the value of this Gem named #KartikAaryan . But no, u didn't had/have time from ur shit gossipings, to realise how talented that guy is.(3/4) — Sakt (@Sakt_9095) July 28, 2022

I always feel #KanganaRanaut? is right, #KoffeeWithKaran with #SamanthaRuthPrabhu howMr Nepo king encroached into her personal life, even #AkshayKumar? was feeling bad, and now always bully gang demeaning #kartikaaryan like hell. Shit shit shit @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/FOqMrsav4e — Elijeni (@Elijeni1Elijeni) July 28, 2022

Dear Stans, how can you guys not be excited about Kartik in Masaba Masaba 2 ? ?

Kj and his family products are obsessed with him we shouldn't be with them!!

Damn #KartikAaryan in Arjun Pathak vali vibe again!!!!?? — Rooh Baba's Asa (@itskartikaaryan) July 28, 2022

Aise chappal phek ke maarne ka Mann karta hai ispe@karanjohar teri rozi roti chalti hai Kartik ka naam lene se maanle https://t.co/RqNTrveF0K — K (@KartikianN) July 28, 2022

Dude can’t find peace until and unless he mentions #KartikAaryan in every freaking episode?

Leave him aloneee? pic.twitter.com/Y0BSl9WXfW — Maddy (@madlookss) July 28, 2022

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are good friends. They were said to be dating during the making of Pati Patni Aur Woh by some sections of the media. They are still good friends. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kartik Aaryan makes it to Karan Johar's show after taking an indirect jibe at the filmmaker but here's the twist