Koffee With Karan 7: Kartik Aaryan has THIS to say about Ranveer Singh imitating him on Karan Johar's show

On the first episode of 's chat show Koffee With Karan 7, showed off his hilarious yet talented side by mimicking Bollywood stars such as , , , and . While Karan and had lots of fun watching their contemporaries being mimicked, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has now reacted to Ranveer imitating him on the show.

Though Kartik has not seen the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7, he has seen the video of Ranveer which went viral on social media. Reacting to Ranveer's act, Kartik told Bollywood Hungama, "I didn't see the episode, but I have seen the video of Ranveer and yeah, he is really watching my videos. He was good."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Not just Ranveer, but also seems to have discussed about her rumoured love affair with her costar. When Karan asked Sara and about their exes, it looked as if Sara took a dig at Kartik when she referred to an ex who seems to be the ex of everyone.

Kartk and Karan had made headlines when the actor was ousted from KJo's upcoming film citing the actor's unprofessional behaviour. It was being said that Kartik asked for a sudden raise in his fee, threw tantrums on sets and reportedly wanted Janhvi Kapoor to be replaced after their fallout.

The feud seems to have finally come to an end, thanks to Varun Dhawan, who pulled both Karan and Kartik on stage to dance on Naach Punjaban song from Dharma Productions film JugJugg Jeeyo. Later, another video showed Kartik and Karan engaged in a conversation during the same event. They also shared laughter as they spoke and sat on the same table.