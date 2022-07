You must be living under a rock if you didn't know about Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's feud. There have been rumours suggesting that not all is well between the filmmaker and the actor. He even got replaced in Dostana 2. While Koffee With Karan 7 is on, Kartik Aaryan is reportedly not on the guest list. But he did make a cameo all thanks to Ananya Panday. The Khaali Peeli actress appeared on the show along with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda and there was Kartik Aaryan too! Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 14 years, Anita Hassanandani is ready to make a comeback and more

Ananya Panday gets Kartik Aaryan to talk to Karan Johar

During the game session of Koffee With Karan, the host asks the celebrity guests to dial up a star and get them to say, 'Hey Karan, it's me'. When Ananya and Vijay were asked to do the same, Ananya called up . He said, 'Hey Karan, it's me' and greeted him too! The host also stated that Kartik is busy promoting 2. Ananya Panday also called up and who are shooting together for a film. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda called up . In the an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik had recently taken an indirect jibe at Karan Johar by stating that he is proud that he is famous on 'rapid-fire shows'. Also Read - Before Ananya Panday admitted to being attracted to Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra and more stars had confessed their crush on their co-stars

Is Ananya Panday dating Kartik Aaryan?

Karan Johar also asked the celebrities about their dating lives. Ananya Panday was asked if she was dating Kartik Aaryan as there were whispers being heard. To this, she stated that they are really good friends. Well, by answering the call, Kartik proved that he is a good friend. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday went on a date with Vijay Deverakonda while she was dating Ishaan Khatter?

Who is Ananya Panday dating?

Karan Johar spoke at length about Ananya's dating life. It got confirmed that she was in a relationship with and now they have broken up. He also spoke about Ananya's equation with . He confirmed that there are sparks between the two. Ananya stated that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur pretty hot but does not know what the future holds. She also mentioned that she had a crush on 's son .

