Till now, we have watched many episodes of Koffee With Karan 7 and of course, the first episode featuring and is one of the best episodes of the season. Alia spoke about her wedding and revealed that suhaag raat is a myth. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and will be spilling some beans. From the actors speaking about their relationship to Katrina reacting to Alia's opinion about suhaag raat; we will get to see and hear some really interesting things in the episode.

When Karan asks Katrina that Alia Bhatt says that there's no time for suhaag raat on suhaag raat, Katrina replies, "May be it can be suhaag din." Well, Siddhant and Ishaan's reaction to it is surely unmissable.

In the promo, we also get to see how Karan tries to know about Siddhant's relationship status, and the actor replies that he is single, and he is so single that because of him even Ishaan has become single.

Well, Katrina also reveals that her thirst trap account on Instagram is Ranveer Singh. We wonder if she is hinting at the actor’s nude photoshoot which created a lot of controversies.

In the promo, we also get to see that during the game round, Ishaan becomes very competitive, and Katrina and Karan can’t just stop laughing. Well, clearly the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7 looks super interesting.

Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant will be seen together in the film Phone Bhoot. It’s a horror comedy, and the movie is slated to release on 4th November 2022. The posters of the film have been released, and moviegoers are excited to watch the film, especially Katrina Kaif’s fans.