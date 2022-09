Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. Before their wedding, the actors never spoke about their relationship, but of course, there were reports about it. Vicky and Katrina have been giving their fans a lot of couple goals and their social media PDA is loved by one and all. A couple of weeks ago, on Koffee With Karan 7, Vicky Kaushal had come with Sidharth Malhotra, and the Masaan actor had spoken up about his wife. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif on Alia Bhatt's opinion that Suhaag raat is a myth; 'May be it can be Suhaag...'

Now, in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, will be seen with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and . The promo of the episode was launched a couple of days ago, and everyone is looking forward to it.

According to reports, Katrina has spoken up about her hubby in the episode. While revealing their love story she stated that he was never on her radar. He was just a name she had heard and never even associated with it. "But then, when I met him, I was won over," the actress added.

The first person she told about Vicky was . They had met at the party hosted by the filmmaker. She further stated that it was in her destiny and there were so many coincidences that at one point she felt that everything is unreal.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story actually started on Koffee With Karan 6. Katrina had stated that she will look good with Vicky. When Karan told this to Vicky, he did a gesture of fainting. In this season, Sidharth also joked that in last season Vicky’s Roka (engagement) had happened on the show.

Well, there have been rumours that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first child. However, the couple has not yet confirmed it.