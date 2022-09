Vicky Kaushal, why so adorable? Katrina Kaif talks about how Vicky Kaushal danced for 45 minutes on her songs to make her feel better on her birthday as she battled Covid. I mean, husbands, can you take cues, please? Katrina Kaif is happily married to the love of her life Vicky Kaushal and the dive makes an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, where Karan asked her about Vicky, Vicky and only Vicky, and we ain't complaining. In one of the segments, KJo asked Kat, what is the most adorable thing Mr Kaushal did for her as a husband. To which she said, " On my birthday, I was just coming out very unwell due to Covid, and he was seeing I was having a good time, and suddenly he played my songs and danced for 45 minutes." She said, that he only did it to make me laugh and he wooed her. While talking about one quality that she likes about Vicky is that he is a self-assured man, and we second that. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal; says, 'He was just a name I had heard'

While Katrina Kaif was sharing this adorable incident, was all aww of it, And he even said that one should start a petition of realising Vicky Kaushal's dance on Sheila Ki Jawaani, to which Katrina said, I have it, I will show it to you. The bonding of Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi on KJo's show was one of the biggest highlights and one could sense that all the actors who are set for the release of their film Phone Bhoot share a great camaraderie.

Talking about Katrina, she played it like a queen on Karan's show and fans can not stop raving about her happy glow. She looked gorgeous and definitely her and couldn't let their eyes off her.