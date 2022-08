Seems like Kiara Advani has already decided on the guest list for her wedding with beau Sidharth Malhotra. Why you ask? The Shershaah actress made a stunning appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 along with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and after initial denials, she admitted to being in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and has marriage on her mind along with him. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to marry soon; check their joint net worth and where they stand on Bollywood's richest couples list

Kiara Advani wants to be in her bride squad

Not only this she even wants Alia Bhatt to be in her bride squad. Yes! When Karan Johar asked the Jug Jug Jeeyo actress which celebrity she wants to be in her bride squad, the actress spontaneously named Alia Bhatt and said, "I'd really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her. She is so cute". Later Karan being Karan furrowed his eyebrows with Kiara's idea and said, "In you bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?". Kiara agreed with KJo that it would be a bit too much.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen working together again in a romantic film

Well, the world knows that Sid and Alia were a couple and they dated for quite a while, however, things didn't work between them and they decided to part ways mutually. The ex-couple are still very cordial with each as they have happily moved on. Alia Bhatt is happily married to the love of her life and Sidharth Malhotra is happy to find Kiara as in the same show the Shershaah star had said that he is happy Kiara is not married when asked which actress's marriage has left them unhappy. Fans definitely can't wait for Sidharth and Kiara to get hitched soon. On the professional front, the couple will soon be seen next in a romcom directed by claims reports.