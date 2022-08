Now, this is going to be an interesting watch. Kriti Sanon is finally coming out of her closet as she has made her name on her own. She is right now one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and there is no looking for her since her massive success with films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi and more. Kriti Sanon made a smashing appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 along with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. In the promo, you can see the actors are making some hilarious revelations, while we witnessed how Karan asked Kriti if she was rejected in any films before she made it big. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Esha Gupta and more divas who teamed dangerously risque blouses with gorgeous sarees to look their sensuous best [VIEW PICS]

Kriti Sanon said that she had auditioned for Student Of The Year part one, which featured as a leading lady who made her Bollywood debut with that film in 2012 and she got rejected. Karan Johar had an 'oops' reaction to it while Tiger Shroff couldn't stop his laughter looking at Karan being bowled by Kriti. Ever since Karan Johar has launched Alia Bhatt, and more star kids with his films, he has been tagged as a movie mafia and a flag bearer of nepotism, while the filmmaker has accepted this with a pinch of the salt. You cannot miss this entertainment. Also Read - Prabhas' spy thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand to go on floors on THIS date?

Kriti said she would never date Tiger Shroff amid his break-up with ; here's why

Kiri even revealed that she would never date Tiger Shroff because he flips a lot and his reaction to it was priceless. Tiger has been in the headlines for his separation from Disha Patani, where reports claim that she was in a one-sided relationship with the actor and he always hung her as his friend. Karan Johar asked Kriti if she was upset with Tiger because he never made his first move towards her, to which he revealed that she was taken, while she replied, I would never date him, he flips a lot.