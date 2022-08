Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the next guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7. They are going to appear on the show ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The promos of the episode are out and it appears that Aamir Khan is going to be a firecracker in this one. From talking about people's sex lives to ex-wives, the trio will talk about everything. Ranveer Singh will also be a part of the conversation. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karan Johar and more actor-director duos who share a great bond

talks about 's nude photoshoot

Karan Johar quizzed whose Instagram account she stalks for thirsty pictures. Aamir Khan was quick to ask Karan what does he mean by 'thirsty pictures'. In response, after getting his laughter under control said, "It's like sexy, thirst traps." Aamir then said, "sexy photos? They're called thirsty photos these days?" Kareena then chose Ranveer Singh. That's when there was a mention of his controversial nude photoshoot that took entertainment news channels by storm. Aamir Khan stated that he has seen Ranveer Singh's pictures for Paper magazine and said it was quite bold of him. "Yes I have seen them. He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him," the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya opens up on nepotism in Telugu film industry; says, 'Nothing wrong in it'

Aamir Khan also spoke about the dynamics he shares with his ex-wives and Reena Dutta. He stated that he has immense respect for both of them and they try to meet up at least once a week like one happy family. "We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other," he said. Also Read - Accusing Aamir Khan for 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' to taking a dig at Shah Rukh during Aryan drug case; 5 times Kangana Ranaut picked on B-town superstars

Laal Singh Chaddha release date

The film that is the Hindi adaptation of ' is going to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. It also stars and .