Koffee With Karan season 7 is getting interesting day by day. In the upcoming episode of the chat show, we will get to watch the Heropanti duo, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Both the actors share a great rapport with each other, and everyone is keen to know what secrets they will be revealing about their personal lives. The makers have shared the promo of the show, and we can surely say that it will be interesting to watch Tiger and Kriti together in the episode.

In the promo, when Karan asks her about rejections, the actress reveals that the first audition she did was for 's movie Student of The Year, the first one. Karan's reaction to Kriti's answer is quite funny. Further, talking about dating Tiger, Kriti stated that she won't date him as he flips a lot.

Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo!?#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @iTIGERSHROFF @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/h97uiVzrE1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2022

Well, Tiger is also on his way to make a mark on the couch. When Karan asks him what he envies about , the War actor said his wife because she is very talented. He further said she is 'very pretty'.

He further also revealed that he goes commando in public all the time. When Karan asked Tiger if he likes to make everything breathe, the actor laughed. But, Kriti said, “That just sounds very wrong.”

After watching the promo, we are sure fans of Kriti and Tiger will be super excited about their episode. Meanwhile, the actors will next be seen on the big screen together in Ganapath – Part 1 which is slated to release on Christmas this year. There were reports that the movie might get postponed, but the makers have not yet officially announced anything about it.

Apart from Ganapath, Kriti has Bhediya and Adipurush in her kitty, and Tiger has Screw Dheela lined up. There were reports that the Screw Dheela has been shelved, but the makers later clarified that the movie has been postponed to 2023, but not shelved.