After starting Koffee With Karan season 7 with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar's next guests on the show are the two young Bollywood beauties, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Sara and Janhvi had made their Koffee debut in season 6. Sara had come on the show with her father Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi was accompanied by Arjun Kapoor. While Janhvi and Arjun's episode was decent, Sara and Saif's statements had made it to the headlines at that time.

We are sure everyone remembers that had stated she wants to date , and Saif had replied if the 2 actor has money he doesn't mind if he dates his daughter. A few days ago, Karan even confirmed that later Sara and Kartik actually dated each other.

Now, a new promo Koffee With Karan 7 has been released featuring Janhvi and Sara. In the promo, Karan asks Sara to name a guy she would like to date. Well, first Sara says 'no no no no', but later she replies, " ." Karan then tells that he sees her with Vijay, and Sara asks her, "Do you like Vijay?"

Later, in the promo, Karan asks Sara, “One reason why your ex is your ex.” Sara replies, “Because he is everyone’s ex.” He also plays a game with both the actresses in which they have to keep on saying names of their respective mother’s movies, and it looks like maybe Janhvi loses the game.

While sharing the promo, Karan tweeted, “Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best!? Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Well, this episode surely looks super fun and we can’t wait to watch it. Koffee With Karan 7 started with a bang as and were super candid on the show.