Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship and marriage have become the talk of the town. The couple has always been in the news for their personal life, and thanks to Koffee With Karan 7 their marriage has been making it to the headlines. Last week, Sidharth and Vicky Kaushal had come on the show, and from Shershaah's couple’s relationship to marriage, everything was discussed. Now, this week, Kabir Singh jodi Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are all set to grace the show. Also Read - After Kiara Advani, Disha Patani slammed for making security guard hold an umbrella for her; netizens say, ‘Inse umbrella tak nahi pakda jaata’ [View Pics]

Koffee With Karan 7 has been making it to the headlines in entertainment news mostly every week. The promo of Kiara and Shahid’s episode has been released, and once again, the actress and Sidharth’s relationship and marriage were the hot topics of discussion. In the promo, Karan asks Kiara Advani if she is denying her relationship with Sidharth. So, the actress says that she isn’t denying or accepting it. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and more hotties who slay in oversized blazer

Further, Kiara says we are definitely more than close friends. At the end of the promo, says, “Be ready for a big announce sometime at the end of this year, and it’s not a movie.” While Shahid is saying this, Kiara just makes a gesture of ‘I don’t know’. We really wonder if soon we will get to hear the wedding bells. Check out the promo below… Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal drop big truth bombs about their lady loves Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif

This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get!? #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on @DisneyPlusHS!

@shahidkapoor @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/7saZjzEOCV — (@karanjohar) August 22, 2022

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship has been in the news for the past few years, but, the actors have never openly spoken about it. A few months ago, there were reports that they have broken up, however, the reports turned out to be false.

In Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry was loved by one and all. Reportedly, the two will also be seen in a romantic film, but there’s no official announcement about it.