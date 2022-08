Koffee With Karan season 7 has been grabbing everyone’s attention. Till now, many celebs have made shocking revelations on the show while having coffee with Karan Johar. Now, this week, cousins Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to grace the show, and the makers have unveiled a promo of the episode. Karan took to Twitter to share the promo. He posted, “This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar. @DisneyPlusHS @sonamakapoor @arjunk26.” Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with his episode of Koffee With Karan 7? [Exclusive]

This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @sonamakapoor @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/yxIhYEPd4t — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2022

In the promo, we can see that Sonam asks Arjun what’s the most annoying thing about her and the actor reveals that she doesn’t wait for anyone to give her a compliment; she gives compliments to herself. Sonam replied, “It comes from ’s daughter.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan gets BRUTALLY trolled for accidentally naming Rohit Shetty as a cricketer; netizens say, 'Thanks for the laughs'

Further, asks Sonam how many friends of her Arjun have slept with. To this Sonam says, “I am not discussing it, between my brothers there’s no one left.” Karan jokes about what kind of brothers to do you have, so Arjun replies, “What kind of sister are you?” Arjun also says that he feels that he has been called on the show to be trolled by Sonam. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others to talk about exes; here's what she has to say about Shahid Kapoor

Advertisement

We all know that Arjun is dating Malaika and on the show, he reveals that he has saved his girlfriend's number with her name as he likes the name ‘Malaika’.

Sonam is currently expecting her first child and we can see the pregnancy glow on her face. The actress has one movie lined up which is titled Blind. The film is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name. Reportedly, it was supposed to release on an OTT platform, but there’s no official announcement about it.