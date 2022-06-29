Koffee With Karan 7: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to make first joint appearance on Karan Johar's chat show? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been approached for Koffee With Karan 7 if reports are anything to go by. Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7 will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from now on.