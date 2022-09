Koffee With Karan 7 has remained in the news since its beginning. From Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor crushing over Vijay Deverakonda to Katrina Kaif opening up about her married life with Vicky Kaushal, every episode has given audiences much to discuss about. The next guests on Koffee With Karan 7 are Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The stars worked together in JugJugg Jeeyo and going by the latest promo of the show, one can say that the episode is going to be a fun-filled one. Anil Kapoor will be his hilarious best while Varun Dhawan would be on fire. In the promo, there is a mention of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif too. Also Read - Brahmastra celebs movie review: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more stars have THIS to say about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Entertainment News: 's shocking statement on Deepika Padukone and

Host asks Varun Dhawan with whom he would like to pair up in films - Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone. To this, he gave a surprising answer. The actor stated that people tell him that he looks like a kid. On this, Karan Johar was quick to ask him whether he feels that the actresses look older than him. Trying to dodge, he says that no he looks younger than them. When KJo tried to assert that he is trying to say that Deepika and Katrina look older than him, Varun threw the googly back at the filmmaker. Anil Kapoor simply could not stop laughing over this. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and more take Lord Ganesha's blessings at Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar's Ganpati celebration [View Stunning Pics]

Talking about , he also made a surprising statement. When he was asked to name three things that makes him feel younger, he says, 'sex, sex, sex'. Yup! Watch the promo below: Also Read - Bollywood Stars Weekly Horoscope from September 5 to September 11: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and your week will be as per astrological predictions

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

We sure want to know what Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have to say about the statement just made by Varun Dhawan!