Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh calls out Karan Johar for nepotism, reveals he was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in this film

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 started with a bang, we witnessed Ranveer Singh's charismatic personality once again and Alia Bhatt's endearing confession won hearts. Amid all this, the viewers even witnessed Ranveer losing his calm over Karan favouring Alia compared to him, despite him giving the right answers. Well, all was in fun though but the viewers could feel the heat. Ranveer Singh by the end of the show picked out Karan Johar for nepotism and called Alia a nepo kid and he even revealed that he was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly turns 50: Dances to Deewangee Dewangee from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om as he rings in his birthday [Viral Video]

Ranveer Singh was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet; here's why Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Balika Vadhu 2 and more hit TV show sequels that failed to make a mark on TRP charts

The actor in the show's Koffee Bingo segment was asked it reveal if he was rejected in any film, to which he said, " I have been rejected for the Reluctant Fundamentalist". And when KJo asked him bout Bombay Velvet, the actor replied, " I was not rejected for Bombay Velvet, I was unceremoniously dropped because, at the time, I couldn’t justify the budget. My star value wasn’t high, but, things have changed." looking a Karan, Ranveer concluded, and he responded cheekily and said, " Well done". Also Read - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 CONFIRMED to go off air; Sneha Jain says cast 'wasn't shocked' with the news

Advertisement