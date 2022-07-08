Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh calls out Karan Johar for nepotism, reveals he was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in this film

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 started with a bang, we witnessed Ranveer Singh's charismatic personality once again and Alia Bhatt's endearing confession won hearts. Amid all this, the viewers even witnessed Ranveer losing his calm over Karan favouring Alia compared to him, despite him giving the right answers. Well, all was in fun though but the viewers could feel the heat. Ranveer Singh by the end of the show picked out Karan Johar for nepotism and called Alia a nepo kid and he even revealed that he was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly turns 50: Dances to Deewangee Dewangee from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om as he rings in his birthday [Viral Video]
Ranveer Singh was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet; here's why
The actor in the show's Koffee Bingo segment was asked it reveal if he was rejected in any film, to which he said, " I have been rejected for the Reluctant Fundamentalist". And when KJo asked him bout Bombay Velvet, the actor replied, " I was not rejected for Bombay Velvet, I was unceremoniously dropped because, at the time, I couldn't justify the budget. My star value wasn't high, but, things have changed." looking a Karan, Ranveer concluded, and he responded cheekily and said, " Well done".
Well this doesn't end here, on another game when Alia
and Ranveer got into a nail-biting fight for winning the segment, Karan was seen favouring Alai a little bit more due to obvious reasons and in the end, he declared her the winner for that segment and Ranveer was visually not very happy and said, " I feel I have performed well, but still how did I lose". and he pointed out at Karan and said, " nepotism and favouring". Karan held Alia and said, " Yeh toh kya kar loge". Ranveer replied, " Kuch nahi thodi aur mehnat karni podegi". Alia then called her 'Saakhi' a sore loser.
Overall it was an entertaining watch, but on a lighter note, Ranveer did pick on Karan Johar for his favouritism.