Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh jealous of Ranbir Kapoor? His reaction to Alia Bhatt's statement is truly shocking

Koffee With Karan 7 will be aired tomorrow and as Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today it is Karan Johar's token of love to his actor by airing his episodes first on season 7. The promo of Ranveer Singh and Alai Bhatt is streaming online and it has created quite a stir on the internet. From Alia breaking the myth of suhaagraat to Ranveer turning into Pammy and getting all exciting to win the hamper. In the prom we can see Alia having her blond moment as well, when she was asked about her marriage, she spoke about Karan Johar's marriage and this gave Ranveer a golden chance to take a funny dig at her by calling the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, 'Genius of the year'. Also Read - Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal gets emotional while talking about Sidharth Shukla; reveals the late actor’s mother didn’t cry after his demise [Exclusive]

Well, if you thought it was over, then wait. In the end when we see Karan Johar playing his routine game by asking the celebs to pick their favourite co-star to best dance in the industry to on and on. Also Read - From Rubina Dilaik to Dipika Kakar: 9 TV actors who were massively trolled for their weight gain; here's how they clapped back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

When asked to pick her favourite co-star between Ranveer and Varun Dhawan and going by the promo it looked like she chose Varun over him and that left him upset and he walks off the show. While Karan insists on him to come back he says, " Kaayka? (Why should I)", then later he slams Alia, "yeh kya hai, Ranbir is a better dancer, I am better at chemistry, dost ke naam pe Kalank". Alia was a tad bit shocked by seeing Ranveer getting upset. Also Read - Sylvester Stallone's Birthday: Know his 10 finest movies ranked from worst to best

Advertisement

Well, we all have seen how competitive Ranveer is and we are sure there will be an amazing twist in the entire episode. Earlier when Ranveer Singh appeared on Koffee With Karan's show along with Ranbir Kapoor, both the actors took funny digs at each other and even at that time we saw Ranveer getting with Arjun Kapoor when he picked Ranbir over him.