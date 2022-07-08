Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh mocks Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan after he sends personal message to Alia Bhatt

Statutory warning: Alia Bhatt gives it loud and clear before she reads Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's personal message to her. Koffee With Karan 7 first episode with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was bang on and only created more excitement around the show. While the couple bared their heart out, there was one instance in the show that won hearts when Alia Bhatt read Ibrahim Ali Khan's praise message for her when asked about the best compliment, she received for her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi.

And before reading the message Alia told Ibrahim that she loved it so much and that is why is making it public and he shouldn't feel bad about it. She said," Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the cutest person I have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message".

Ibrahim who is an assistant director on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani message reads, "Had to remove the time to message you personally...I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So So good! Best actress in this country".

While you cannot stop laughing over how adorably he has written it and Ranveer Singh happily turned a bully to the little one and he mocked him for the same. He said, " Oh oh oh, thank you Iggy sir - for removing time and all, you are busy than Jeff Bozes". All said and done we are sure Ibrahim would be a tad bit embarrassed with his first public appearance on Koffee platform.