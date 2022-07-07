The coffee is piping hot and steamy, and the notorious couch looks plush and welcoming and some of India’s biggest movie stars across industry are primed and ready to spill the beans as host Karan Johar is back for Koffee with Karan season 7. Having stood the test of time for 18 long years, Koffee with Karan has grabbed headlines courtesy its guests' intimate conversations and candid confessions, and this season looks to up the ante. With a new episode dropping every Thursday exclusively on Disney Hotstar, longtime fans look to be in for a treat as Koffee with Karan 7 returns from 7th July onward. Catch the Koffee with Karan 7 trailer below: Also Read - Thor Love And Thunder: Did Ajay Devgn take a dig at Chris Hemsworth for recreating his iconic bike stunt?

Koffee with Karan season 7 guest list

The Koffee with Karan season 7 trailer has also introduced most of the guest list, including , , , , , , , , , , , Tiger Shroff, and . From Ranveer Singh sharing his sex playlist and Sara Ali Khan possibly taking a dig at alleged ex to Samantha Ruth Prabu blaming KJo for unhappy marriages and Tiger Shroff admitting to not wearing underwear in public, this season promises to be equal parts fire and ice.

Koffee with Karan season 7 first guests

The new season of Koffee with Karan will see Bollywood's latest bride and mom-to-be, Alia Bhatt, and one of Indian cinema's best actors and most popular stars today, Ranveer Singh, as the first guests. When it comes to married life, one imagines the task of adapting to the norms of a new household to mostly be on the bride, but Ranveer Singh reveals otherwise. Always up for a challenge, he shares in the first episode how his life and wardrobe has changed ever since he married Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone's mother found Ranveer Singh to be weird

“I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off. Now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like, 'Who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.” Ranveer said.

Koffee with Karan 7 where to watch

Koffee With Karan season 7 will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.