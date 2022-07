Koffee with Karan 7 is making helluva lot of noise. The duo from Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are coming together for the upcoming episode. The trailer is getting a good response on social media. As we know, last time Janhvi Kapoor said that she found Vijay Deverakonda very hot, and would like to date him. This time, even Sara Ali Khan said on Koffee with Karan 7 that he is indeed a hottie and she has a crush on him. Vijay Deverakonda found it cute, and sent his love to the Kedarnath actress. Fans also loved it. Also Read - Adipurush: What went into designing Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's costumes for the film? National Award winner Nachiket Barve gives MAJOR insights [Exclusive]

Now, Kamaal R Khan has trolled Karan Johar after seeing the promo of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. He said it is funny that she knew when Vijay made out for the last time when the actor wanted to abort the question. He also poked fun at Karan Johar for asking sex-life related questions on the show. But Kamaal R Khan's most hilarious comment has been on how the young heroes who work in his films automatically become sexy/hot for the starlets who come as guests. Take a look at his tweet. While few people take KRK seriously all the time, here many seem to agree with him. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Birthday: Heropanti to Mimi; a look at Shehzada actress' incredible journey in Bollywood [watch video]

Sir @karanjohar why are you asking questions about sex only to all the guests on ur show KWK? If you are so obsessed about sex, doesn’t mean that all the actors are. Are you trying to prove that all the actors are sex maniac like u only? Pls have some shame in Budhapa Karan sir. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2022

When Karan Johar asked #Vijay that when he did have his last sex, So @ananyapandayy said:- Today morning only. Wow! Ananya Ko Ye Bhi Pata Rahta Hai, Ki Vijay Sex Kab Karta Hai. Fir Toh Ye Bhi Pata Hoga Kiske Saath. Superb. Brilliant. Chankey Pandey Ka Naam Roshan Kar Diya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2022

When Kartik was doing film of #KaranJohar So Karan asked all the girls to call Kartik Hot Hot. Now when Vijay Anakonda is doing Karan’s film, So Now Sara, Janvi, Ananya all the girls want Vijay. Karan Saheb Ek trick Sirf Ek Baar Hi Chalti Hai, Baar Baar Nahi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2022

Fans have found this tweet of Vijay Deverakonda and Kartik Aaryan from KRK too funny. In 2018, Sara Ali Khan said on KWK that she likes Kartik and would like to go with him on a coffee date. Also Read - Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat to Balika Vadhu's Pratyusha Banerjee; these TV actors were thrown out of their shows due to bizarre reasons

Wow good catch Khan saab as always ? — Shazu:) Muzzu (@shaazmohsin) July 26, 2022

He created good hype for Vijay in the past 2 eps. KJo is a smart man, but unfortunately, nothing can prevent his movies from being super duper flop. — Shashank_AFC (@fickle_tweets) July 26, 2022

On a serious note, VDonda is not even great looking, I wonder how he is a super star in south...In Delhi, he would be someone's domestic help looking kinda guy..:D — Alka Malhotra (@AlkaSimerMal) July 26, 2022

Facts — Ayesha singla (@SinglaAyesha) July 27, 2022

What do you feel about this latest barb of KRK for Karan Johar? Liger is coming in a few days at the theatres. The movie is Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India movie. Let us know...