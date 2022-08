There's no doubt that and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The two often give their fans relationship goals through their cosy pictures and videos. But if you think everything is hunk-dory, then you're probably wrong. On 's chat show Koffee With Karan 7, Shahid admitted to being at loggerheads with Mira every night over a silly reason. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 new promo: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married by the end of this year? Shahid Kapoor says 'Be ready for BIG announcement' [Watch Video]

During the rapid-fire round, Shahid said that he and Mira fight over the speed of the fan every night. However, he also mentioned that despite such silly disagreements, he is glad that Mira is a part of his life. "Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good," he said. Also Read - Filmy Friday: Did you know Arjun Kapoor was the first choice for Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Ranveer Singh's 83?

Last month, Shahid and Mira shared hilarious greetings on Instagram as they sat besides each other busy with their cell phones. Shahid started taking dig at Mira's reported fascination with her cell phone. He had shared a video in which he was seen making a face as he watches Mira scrolling on her cell phone. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra is upset with Karan Johar and this has Kiara Advani connect

Recently, Mira shared a video of Shahid where they were seen dancing to the beats during a family get-together. The couple looked happy while matching steps on the floor. Mira was so impressed by Shahid that she wished to marry him again.

Shahid and Mira recently celebrated their seventh marriage anniversary. They had shared pictures of them together on their Instagram handles to wish each other. The couple have two children, Zain and Misha.