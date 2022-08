Mira Rajput was just 21 years old when she got married to , who was 34 then. It was quite surprising for Shahid fans that he had decided to get married to a girl outside the film fraternity. On Koffee With Karan 7, Shahid revealed why he married Mira and how she makes him feel like. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani wants boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s ex Alia Bhatt to do THIS on their wedding day

During their interaction, complimented Mira and asked Shahid if it was conscious decision to marry her. To which, Shahid replied, "I think it's a little bit of outer body experience when you are actually getting married. So for me, it was very simple. I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor and from the fraternity and the glitz and the glamour, all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself."

Adding further, Shahid said that he has a deep faith, a vegetarian and a non-alcoholic, so it was quite difficult for him to come across somebody who would be able to understand both sides of him. He was 34 and ready to settle down since he had been living on his own for nearly 10 years.

"Just at that time through family and through friends everything came up. But it just kind of happened and we met and it's the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world, and she balances me out. She makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. So I am very thankful for that," he added.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. They are parents to two children - daughter, Misha, and son, Zain. Mira was just 16 when she first saw Shahid who had attended a house party of their family's common friends. Their families connected a few years later and set Shahid and Mira up for a meeting in 2014. They ended up speaking for 7 hours and they cupid finally struck them hard.