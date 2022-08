Only Karan Johar can do this. Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal graced the show of Koffee With Karan 7 and he openly and happily asked Sidharth Malhotra about Kiara Advani, where Karan first complained to Vicky Kaushal about not being invited to his wedding with Katrina Kaif and later asked Sidharth when is he planning to get married to his Shershaah co-star. The filmmaker addressed Kiara as Sidharth's girlfriend to show him a glimpse of how he managed to grill her and admit that she is in a relationship with Sid and they are soon planning to get married. Sidharth wasn't very comfortable with so much invasion by Karan and he looked very upset with the director.

Kiara Advani promises to invite Karan Johar and for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara was seen along with Shahid Kapoor on the show, where both Sasha and Karan persuaded her so much to admit to getting married that at the end she said, 'I have to invite you'll now,' when they said that they will perform Dola Re, Dola Re at their wedding. While Sidharth was not very happy with how Karan treated Kiara in the show and told him, " Why did you trouble her so much, Aisa Nahi Karna chahie tha". To which Karan admitted her that he pushed her way too much.

Sidharth and Kiara have confirmed being in a relationship and they are seeing future together. After Karan asked Sid about getting married to Kiara he said that he is manifesting it on the couch and even Vicky Kaushal wants them to get married just like he married the love of his life. Indeed the Shershaah couple is madly in love with each other. We saw a glimpse of it too- when Vicky informed Kiara on the call of 'Hey Karan it's me', that Sid is not getting network, she tried a call to him and Vicky cried foul.