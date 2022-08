Only Sonam Kapoor can do this Sonam Kapoor is heavily pregnant and is expected to deliver her baby in August. And boy she is slaying in the latest promo of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 episode. Sonam and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together on the show and boy the promo is hilarious and how. The Veere Di Wedding actress makes her fans go bonkers with her statements from revealing her brothers who have slept with her friends to forgetting Ranbir Kapoor's film name Brahmastra and calling it ' Shiva Number 1' leaving Arjun Kapoor highly embarrassed. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 new promo: Sonam Kapoor makes BIG revelation about her brothers sleeping with her friends; Arjun Kapoor feels he is on the show to be trolled [Watch]

Sonam Kapoor made a blunder with Ranbir Kapoor's film made and left brother Arjun Kapoor embarrassed and how. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Bollywood stars who are more successful than their brothers and sisters

Sonam is seen praising parsing Ranbir and calling him the best s he is everywhere promoting 's film. Tow him Karan asks what is the film's name, she says it' Shiva Number 1' leaving Arjun Kapoor embarrassed as he turns his down and calls her amess. while Karan Johar who is also the producer of this film couldn't stop his laughter after this major blunder made by Sonam. Well, he knows SK and is aware that she won't do these mistakes purposely. Even the users on social media had a field day with this hilarious blunder by Sonam. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: 5 times Bollywood stars ROASTED other celebs publicly

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Arjun Kapoor was also not very happy with Sonam Kapoor's too much information on the show and he even admitted that he said that he feels she is called on the show for getting trolled by her. While Arjun who is in a relationship with Malaika Arora was asked what name he has saved to which he revealed that he likes her name and has kept the same name. This is clearly going to be the hilarious episodes.