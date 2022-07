Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 is getting exciting with each episode. The fourth episode of the show is to be aired this Thursday that will have Vijay Deverakonda making his debut on the show along with Ananya Panday. And now the latest we hear two more special individuals will be making their Koffee debut and they are Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Yes. A very well-paced source close to BollywoodLife reveals, " Suhana Khan will be making her Koffee debut along with her The Archies gang and the girl is going to be all out and special about her big Bollywood dream ad her experience of shooting the film with the gang". The source further reveals, " Karan Johar will also question here why didn't she choose him for her launch and she might take a funny dig at him claiming that he is already been the soft target when it comes to nepotism debate". Also Read - The Gray Man directors Russo brothers choose good friend Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone for THIS new superhero character

Suhana Khan will talk about the great bond she shares with big brother

"Suhana Khan the princess of the Khan house will also be talking a lot more about her family right from Aryan Khan being her big brother and the support she gets from him. The tough time the Khan family faced during the drug case and more". Suhana Khan will also reveal that she is the most loved sibling in the house, while AbRam is her heart", concludes the source. Well, this is going to be the most awaited episode of the season.

While this year we won't see making his presence in the show. SRK has reportedly regarded Karan Johar to come on this show and the reason is the best to know to them. while there was string buzz that Gauri Kahn too might make her guests appearance on the show along with her friends who were a part of the Fabulous Wives' Of Bollywood popular show produced by Karan Johar.