Tiger Shroff, we wonder how will you face Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha ever again after making this shocking statement, the Heropanti star made his presence on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 along with his first co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo were hilarious, fun and witty on the show. But the icing on the cake was Tiger Shroff's hilarious comments. The actor left Karan Johar shocked with his answer when he asked them to guess about one actress name who played with megastar's mother and heroine. To which the Tiger pressed the buzzer and said, " Rekha mam". This left the host of the show stunned and he asked, " What?". Later he laughed and said, " No", to which Tiger fumbled and said, Waheeda Rehman. Well this is one epic moment that will be remembered in the history of Koffee With Karan. The entertainment news fans will never forgot this.

Tiger Shroff even made headlines when he said he envies for having as his wife because she is very talented and equally beautiful. The Heropanti star was in a cheeky mood and that left his fans hooked to the screens. While Kriti Sanon who is riding high on success right now after the super success of Mimi that had in a supporting role too made some shocking revelations about how she had auditioned for Karan Johar's film Student of The Year. made her debut with this film in 2012 and almost two years later Kriti got her big break in Bollywood with Heropanti.

Tiger and Kriti are one of those co-stars who were never linked despite working on the same film. Talking bout why nothing brew between them Tiger said that she was already taken, to which Kriti replied she would never date him because he flips a lot, and this left the actor visibly shock.