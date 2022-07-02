Koffee with Karan 7 trailer: Ranveer Singh shares s*x playlist, Samantha Ruth Prabhu blames Karan Johar for unhappy marriages and more

The Koffee with Karan season 7 trailer has also introduced most of the guest list, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon