The coffee is piping hot and steamy, and the notorious couch looks plush and welcoming and some of India’s biggest movie stars across industry are primed and ready to spill the beans as host Karan Johar is back for Koffee with Karan season 7. Having stood the test of time for 18 long years, Koffee with Karan has grabbed headlines courtesy its guests' intimate conversations and candid confessions, and this season looks to up the ante. With a new episode dropping every Thursday exclusively on Disney Hotstar, longtime fans look to be in for a treat as Koffee with Karan 7 returns from 7th July 7 onward. Catch the Koffee with Karan 7 trailer below:

Koffee With Karan season 7 guest list

The Koffee with Karan season 7 trailer has also introduced most of the guest list, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. From Ranveer Singh sharing his sex playlist and Sara Ali Khan possibly taking a dig at alleged ex Kartik Aaryan to Samantha Ruth Prabu blaming KJo for unhappy marriages and Tiger Shroff admitting to not wearing underwear in public, this season promises to be equal parts fire and ice.

Karan Johar opens up on Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney Plus Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.”

Koffee With Karan 7 where to watch

Koffee With Karan season 7 will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.