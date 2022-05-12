came on Koffee With Karan in season five along with her husband and actor . It was clearly one of the best episodes of the chat show as Twinkle made some hilarious statements on it. She had also put Karan in a difficult situation, by asking him to choose his favourite Khan – , , , or . Well, it would surely be interesting to watch Twinkle in the upcoming season of the chat show, however, the former actress has revealed she can’t do Koffee With Karan again. Also Read - Saba Azad calls Hrithik Roshan 'My love'; makes their relationship official

She posted on Instagram, "Just rolling with it! On a set I am prone to mumbling, 'Shoot me now,' though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it's all fun and games. Hmm.. Can't do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all:)"

Netizens want the show Tea With Twinkle to happen. An Instagram user posted, "Tea with Twinkle actually sounds like a fab show." Another netizen commented, "We want Tea with Twinkle." One more netizen wrote, "Yes yes pls, unlike coffee with Karan, tea with twinkle will definitely have mugs full of sarcasm, knowledge, humour and lesss less way more less gossip."

Well, we wonder if Twinkle is all set to give a competition to best friend with her own chat show. Let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about which celebs will be seen on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker has already started shooting for the show, and a few days ago, he had posted on Instagram, "Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran … it's been 18 years since I first started this show … I can't believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long ! Thank you for all the love! Watch this space for details! Only on @disneyplushotstar."