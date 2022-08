Host Karan Johar is back for Koffee with Karan season 7. Having stood the test of time for 18 long years, Koffee with Karan has grabbed headlines courtesy its guests' intimate conversations and candid confessions, and this season looks to up the ante. With a new episode dropping every Thursday exclusively on Disney Hotstar, longtime fans are in for a treat as Koffee with Karan 7 has returned from 7th July onward. Seven episodes are so far over, comprising a total of fourteen guests. And while most were entertaining a couple of them didn't land on the money.

Koffee with Karan season 7 guest list

Koffee with Karan season 7 has so far seen , , , , , , , , , , , , and Sidharth Malhotra grace the famous guest's sofa before host . From Ranveer Singh sharing his sex playlist and Sara Ali Khan possibly taking a dig at alleged ex and Samantha Ruth Prabu blaming KJo for unhappy marriages, this season has already seen it all. So, among these entertaining episodes, which was the least entertaining according to you. Vote below:

Karan Johar opens up on Koffee with Karan 7

Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney Plus Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Koffee with Karan 7 where to watch

Koffee With Karan season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Hulu.