's chat show, Koffee With Karan, is returning with a brand new season, however, on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. Karan Johar had earlier goofed about Koffee With Karan not returning on TV. However, soon revealed that it will instead continue on the OTT platform. Fans of the show are pretty excited. And as soon as the new season was announced, names had surfaced online on the probable celebs who join Karan on the Koffee couch for some gossip and fun banter. Vijay Deverakonda's name was one of the few that had surfaced and now guess what? He's been confirmed to grace Koffee With Karan.

A report in India Today said that is confirmed to be a guest celebrity on Karan Johar's chat show. However, there has been discussion on who he will be joined by. The names that have surfaced are and Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay shares a great bond with both the actresses. Vijay has worked with Rashmika Mandanna in multiple movies. They are also best friends, however, reports have surfaced that the two are dating. Well, if Rashmika joins Vijay on the Koffee Couch, Karan would surely make them spill the beans over their bond.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday is Vijay's co-star in Liger. The film is about to release around the same time as Liger's theatrical release, state the report in India Today. And hence, Ananya might join VD on the Koffee couch. However, as told y'all before, the report states that there were discussions if Rashmika would join instead of Ananya.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has already begun shooting for Koffee With Karan. He has shot an episode with and . and aka Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani duo is going to shoot for Koffee With Kara today (10 May).