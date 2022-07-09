Koffee With Karan season 7's first episode along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became the talk of the town. It was surprising for the fans to see witness this friendship that Alai and Ranveer shared. while even the host of the show Karan Johar is not aware of their strong bond. Well, it is easy to say that Alia Bhatt is like water (Like Ibrahim Ali Khan praised her for Gangubai Kathiawadi) and she tales a shape accordingly. ink who would have to imagine that she can be friends with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor's exes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and she even shares a strong bond with their husbands- Ranveer Singha in Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and pregnant Alia Bhatt MISS Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations in London; here's why!

Alia opens on the awkwardness between her and Ranbir due to her friendship with Deepika Padukone

In fact, in the last season, we saw Alia Bhatt- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh- Ranbir Kapoor coming together in the show. Last year when Alia and Deepika made an appearance together, the girls revealed a lot about each other. Alia mentioned that Deepika is mad and like a crackpot but she always thought of her s a pious lady.

In the interactions, he even revealed how there is no awkwardness between her and Ranbir as she shares a friendship with Deepika. " I don’t hold onto things and there is nothing to feel awkward about. If there is an awkward conversation, then of course that will spring up some awkwardness. It is what it is and there is nothing to feel bad about it. We are very happy, at peace and content." Deepika too admitted that why will there be any awareness as both have moved n in their lives, " It only gets better. The relationship we share today is what I value the most. I don’t think it could be in a better place".

Even in this season of Koffee With Karan 7, Alia mentioned that she is friends with Ranbir's exes and vice versa. Ranbir and Alia got married in April and the lovebirds are expecting their first child.