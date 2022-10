Karan Johar’s controversial and fun chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 recently ended and the show left netizens impressed with the on-point content. The makers invited Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more stars in their last season. Fans were eagerly waiting for Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan who is also Karan's closest friend to be part of the show. But, Shah Rukh Khan did not appear on the show last season and now fans are waiting for him to appear in the next season. Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan ropes in an international director to train Aryan Khan? [Read Deets]

Well, recently Karan Johar spoke his heart out about Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in Koffee With Karan's season 8. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan said that he is hoping that they can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan in the next season as he has been a huge part of the show. Karan even said that every time Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the show, it has been magical.

Shah Rukh Khan has earlier appeared in many seasons of Koffee With Karan and left fans aww with his charming personality. Karan even revealed that Bollywood's chocolate boy will be seen on Koffee With Karan 8. Karan said that Ranbir often teases him that he will not appear on the show ever, but he will try to convince him for the next season. Koffee With Karan is trending on the Entertainment news.

On the work front, is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, starring and in main roles. Apart from them, the film will also star , , and and will release in 2023. will release in Pathaan alongside and . Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki with and Jawan in his kitty.