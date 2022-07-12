Koffee with Karan: Gauri Khan finally BREAKS SILENCE on Aryan Khan case to Karan Johar [Deets Inside]

Karan Johar's close bond with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is no secret, so it's not surprising that if Gauri decided to break her silence on the harrowing time the finally went through with son Aryan Khan's case, it would be to KJo on his show