Koffee with Karan: Karan Johar admits to dousing the fire when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor insulted Ranbir Kapoor on his show

While Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor must have had loads of fun firing blatant shots at an alleged ex, Ranbir Kapoor, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Rishi Kapoor wasn't pleased with the two actresses taking digs at his son on a public platform.