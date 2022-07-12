After a two-year long hiatus, has returned to hosting his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. While the show has often courted controversies, Karan has admitted to dousing the fire when and insulted on Koffee With Karan 3, which left late veteran actor very upset. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film runs into trouble; DOP Amit Roy quits citing creative differences with the filmmaker

When Karan was asked about stepping in to save the day over the most controversial statements made by celebs in flow of the conversation, the filmmaker immediately replied with a 'Yes'. "Many times, it has happened that I had to step in two douse the fire after rapid fire. I remember when Sonam and Deepika came to the show and spoke whatever they had to, Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was very upset. I had to step in to make things alright. I have shows banned and taken off air, which I felt terrible for," Karan told IANS.

While Deepika and Sonam must have had loads of fun firing blatant shots at an alleged ex, Ranbir Kapoor, on Karan Johar's chat show, Rishi Kapoor wasn't pleased with the two actresses taking digs at his son on a public platform. When he was asked about this particular segment, Kapoor was visibly upset and advised the two divas to focus on their acting careers.

Karan also revealed that he has edited and removed bits of the celebs before the telecast, which would have unleashed landed them in trouble. "I have had times where I have actually edited comments made on the show by celebs before the telecast because I felt that it would land up in trouble. Many times actors have called me directly requesting to cut something that they have said as a slip of tongue. I have done this because for me relationships come before everything," he said.

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw and as guests. The second episode will now feature and gracing the couch. Celebs such as , , , among others will also be seen on the show.