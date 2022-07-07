Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar confirms Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are in a relationship

Karan Johar confessed that he is very proud that his couch manifested a lot of relationships. Gives example of Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Kahn- Kartik Aaryan.