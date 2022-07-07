Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar confirms Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are in a relationship

Koffee With Karan 7 will be aired today and the fans are damn excited for the first episode of the show. Before the show gets aired, Karan Johar got candid with the media and spilled a lot of beans about the show and the actors. In an interaction with India Today, Karan Johar confessed that he is very proud that his couch manifested a lot of relationships. Talking about the couch being lucky and the celebs find their love like Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif, to which he answered, " Sara and Kartik too, like on this same couch Sara admitted of having a crush on Kartik and they started dating, while Alia over the years has opened up about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and today she is married to him and they are going to have a beautiful baby, while Katrina had said that she thinks she would look good with Vicky Kaushal and he collapsed and today how beautiful their relationship is".

Karan Johar wants Kriti Sanon to find someone special too

He further added, " I always tell Kriti (Sanon) to give me some name and that will happen". Indeed Karan Johar's show has become a hub for lovebirds and we can't wait to watch the exciting episodes.

Talking about celebrities' controversial statements, he even revealed that he never goes beyond their consent and puts their statements, like if any actor feels that they said too much and that thing shouldn't go, he edits it because this show is not above his relationships. "So despite that, if there is a controversy then it's them", he said cheekily to India Today.

Koffee With Karan started in 2004 and almost 2 decades ago and even today it has a huge fan following. The fans and audience eagerly wait for the show. Right now the promo of season 7 is going VIRAL, from Samantha and Akshay Kumar making an appearance together to south sensation Vijay Devarkonda making his Koffee debut is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.