is back with his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The cast of The Empire including , and has appeared on the special episode of Koffee Shots With Karan, which has been released on Hotstar and YouTube. And the show has already begun grabbing eyeballs when Kunal said he would like to marry . The actor even expressed his worry that her husband Virat Kohli might behead him for saying this.

As the trio sat down on the couch for a candid interaction, Karan played a fun rapid fire with Kunal by posing tricky questions to him. KJo asked Kunal among , Anushka Sharma and , who he would like to behead, marry and lock up.

Kunal looked visibly confused but being a sport, he decided to answer the question in his own inimitable way. "I think I would behead Alia, just out of envy, for how talented she is. I think that would definitely happen. Anushka, I would marry, but I think Virat would behead me. Deepika I would lock up, because things of value and beauty should be locked up," he said.

Kunal made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities opposite Tabu in a directorial by late renowned painter M.F. Husain. Kunal Kapoor has been in the industry for 17 years and has featured in popular Hindi films such as , , Don 2, Dear Zindagi besides Raag Desh to name a few.

Between 2018 to 2020, he has only featured in a handful of Hindi movies like Gold and Koi Jaane Na before entering the OTT space with The Empire. He was seen playing the role of Mughal emperor Babur in the web series.