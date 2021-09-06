Koffee With Karan: Kunal Kapoor would like to marry Anushka Sharma but thinks Virat Kohli will behead him for saying this

Karan Johar's chat show Koffee Shots with Karan has already begun grabbing eyeballs when Kunal Kapoor said he would like to marry Anushka Sharma. The actor even expressed his worry that her husband Virat Kohli might behead him for saying this.