The Netflix show Kohrra is getting a lot of appreciation on social media. It is hailed as one of the best shows coming out of India. We have two cops, Balbir Singh (Suvinder Vicky) and Om Garundi (Barun Sobti) who are investigating the death of a Punjabi NRI lawyer (Vishal Handa). After watching the show, everyone is in awe of Suvinder Vicky. He plays the role of cop Balbir Singh who is dealing with the stress of a married daughter who is living with him with her son due to failed marriage. Fans are in awe of Suvinder Vicky who got the body language, look and mood right for the character.

Thrilled, Suvinder Vicky tells us, "I am overjoyed. In the past, I have worked a lot in Punjabi movies. I have been liked for my roles but this kind of appreciation is different. Kohrra has been seen by the global audience, and I am getting notes of appreciation on social media from the world over. This feels great." When we told him that people are digging up his past work, he said he was aware of the same. "I am happy to see that people want to see Meel Patthar or Chauthi Koot. This is heart-warming," he gushes.

Suvinder Vicky who is a trained actor and has done theatre for days is a fan of Irrfan and Naseeruddin Shah. He says his heart was full when someone compared him to Irrfan. "I believe that Irrfan was the greatest actor that India has ever produced. It is a huge compliment for me if someone says my performance reminded them of him. I have safely kept that message as a screenshot," he says.

The actor has been a part of Rajkummar Rao's Shahid. Hansal Mehta took to social media to praise Kohrra. Vicky tells us, "Even Rajkummar and Patralekha praised my work. This feels good." He says he does not watch too much web series content. But his faves out of India are Sacred Games, Bandish Bandits and the recent one being Scoop.