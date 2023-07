Barun Sobti made girls of an entire generation swoon as Arnav Singh Raizada from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He is continuing his golden run on OTT. Whether it is Nikhil Nayyar of Asur 2 or the volatile Om Garundi of Kohrra on Netflix, people are gaga over his acting skills. Barun Sobti who is from Delhi has had a gradual journey in the world of entertainment. Before he entered showbiz, he had a worked as an operation manager in Jindal Telecom for seven years. This was in Delhi, which is his hometown. Barun Sobti generally keeps a low profile on social media. But the star could not resist when his former manager gave him a shoutout. Also Read - Kohrra star Barun Sobti shares his Top 5 OTT recommendations [EXCLUSIVE]

His former boss was amazed to see him on Kohrra, and loved his acting. He reached out to him on social media, and was surprised to see a prompt reply from the star. Fans have found it very endearing. Take a look...

@BarunSobtiSays : Hi Jeff, just watched Kohhra ! Kept wondering if that was indeed you. Loved your work man !! Keep flying.. this is Nick Fleming; guess u wouldn't remember Jindal collections n control desk. Bless you ? — pradeep marwaha (@pradeepmarwaha2) July 16, 2023

You made my day Nick sir! — Barun Sobti (@BarunSobtiSays) July 17, 2023

Barun Sobti is getting rave reviews from all over. Even Karan Johar has been gaga over Kohrra calling it one of the best of the year with superlative performances. The show deals with themes of toxic masculinity, careless parenting, LGBTQ issues and drug problems in Punjab. Set in a small city, Suvinder Vicky (Balbir Singh) and Barun Sobti play cop buddies in the movie. Barun Sobti has done shows like Tanhaiyaan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, The Missing Stone and others. This year, he has also become a father to a baby boy.