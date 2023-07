Barun Sobti is currently one of the most popular OTT face. The stupendous success of Asur series has put the actor right back in the map. He received critical acclaim for portraying Nikhil Nair with utmost dedication. Now he is in the news thanks to Kohrra. The web series is live on Netflix and once again Barun Sobti has managed to impress all. Given that OTT is something that everyone is completely hooked on to, we asked Barun Sobti to give top five recommendations for fans. Here's the list. Also Read - Barun Sobti reveals how Asur changed his life, says, 'People take me more seriously now' [EXCLUSIVE]

Barun Sobti's OTT recommendation list ranged from Documentaries to family dramas. The top five names on his list are Chornobyl, Mind Hunter, The Jinx, The Last Dance and Gulmohar. Also Read - Barun Sobti opens up on Kohrra; reveals if murder mysteries are his favourite [EXCLUSIVE]

Barun Sobti on significance of OTT

We also asked the actor whether the OTT space has helped him to transform his career. To which, he said, "Of course, yeah. Not only me, it's revolutionized the whole filmmaking process, storytelling process. Long format is the real deal right now. The films don't work. Television, I don't know how it is doing. But OTT is! The reason I'm saying this is if you have a conversation right now with a common man, it is around the content of OTT. Nothing else. So yeah, it has revolutionized content, thankfully for me. But I'm getting a career to be honest. And I am just basically lucky to be a part of it." Also Read - Asur 2 on JioCinema hailed most popular Indian show on IMDb worldwide

Barun Sobti talks about Asur

Barun Sobti also spoke about how Asur changed his life. He mentioned that he is now taken seriously by people as an actor as he managed to play a very complex and layered character. He called it a big milestone in his career. After Asur, Kohrra is making enough noise among the audience. It is a murder mystery and Barun Sobti plays a tough cop in the series. The story revolves around the death of a soon-to-be groom and his missing best man. The series has a lot of thrill, mystery and emotions attached.